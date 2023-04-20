Oswaldo Cabrera -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Los Angeles Angels, with Patrick Sandoval on the hill, on April 20 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Oswaldo Cabrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

  • Cabrera is hitting .245 with two doubles and a walk.
  • Cabrera has had a hit in eight of 15 games this season (53.3%), including multiple hits four times (26.7%).
  • In 15 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
  • In three games this season, Cabrera has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored a run in four of 15 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 5
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
  • The Angels' 3.53 team ERA ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Angels give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Sandoval (1-0) takes the mound for the Angels in his fourth start of the season. He has a 1.23 ERA in 14 2/3 innings pitched, with 10 strikeouts.
  • The left-hander last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while giving up hits.
  • In three games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 1.23 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .196 to opposing batters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.