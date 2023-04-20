Oswaldo Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Angels - April 20
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Oswaldo Cabrera -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Los Angeles Angels, with Patrick Sandoval on the hill, on April 20 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Angels.
Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Oswaldo Cabrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera is hitting .245 with two doubles and a walk.
- Cabrera has had a hit in eight of 15 games this season (53.3%), including multiple hits four times (26.7%).
- In 15 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- In three games this season, Cabrera has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in four of 15 games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|5
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (60.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Angels' 3.53 team ERA ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Angels give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.8 per game).
- Sandoval (1-0) takes the mound for the Angels in his fourth start of the season. He has a 1.23 ERA in 14 2/3 innings pitched, with 10 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while giving up hits.
- In three games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 1.23 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .196 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.