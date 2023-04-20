The New Jersey Devils host the New York Rangers in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Prudential Center on Thursday, April 20, beginning at 7:30 PM ET on TBS, SN360, and TVAS. The Rangers are ahead 1-0 in the series.

You can watch the Devils attempt to hold off the Rangers on TBS, SN360, and TVAS.

Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

TV Channel: TBS, SN360, and TVAS

Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Rangers vs. Devils Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/18/2023 Devils Rangers 5-1 NYR 3/30/2023 Devils Rangers 2-1 NJ 1/7/2023 Devils Rangers 4-3 (F/OT) NJ 12/12/2022 Rangers Devils 4-3 (F/OT) NYR 11/28/2022 Rangers Devils 5-3 NJ

Rangers Stats & Trends

The Rangers have one of the top defenses in the NHL, allowing 216 total goals (2.6 per game), fourth in the league.

The Rangers have 273 goals this season (3.3 per game), 12th in the league.

Over the past 10 games, the Rangers have earned 60.0% of the possible points with a 5-2-3 record.

On the defensive end, the Rangers have allowed 2.1 goals per game (21 total) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) during that stretch.

Rangers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Artemi Panarin 82 29 63 92 102 36 31.6% Mika Zibanejad 82 39 52 91 67 58 49.5% Adam Fox 82 12 59 71 74 88 - Vincent Trocheck 82 22 40 62 64 55 56.1% Patrick Kane 73 21 37 58 61 31 50%

Devils Stats & Trends

The Devils have conceded 222 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking eighth in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Devils' 289 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the fourth-best scoring team in the NHL.

In the last 10 games, the Devils have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.

Defensively, the Devils have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) during that time.

