The New Jersey Devils host the New York Rangers Thursday in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TBS, SN360, and TVAS. The Rangers have a 1-0 edge in the series. The Devils have -130 moneyline odds against the Rangers (+110).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Rangers vs. Devils Game Info

When: Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN360, and TVAS

TBS, SN360, and TVAS Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Favorite Underdog Total Devils (-130) Rangers (+110) -

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Rangers Betting Insights

The Rangers have been an underdog in 23 games this season, and won 12 (52.2%).

This season New York has won six of its 15 games, or 40.0%, when it's the underdog by at least +110 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this contest implies a 47.6% chance of victory for the Rangers.

Rangers vs. Devils Rankings

Devils Total (Rank) Rangers Total (Rank) 289 (4th) Goals 273 (12th) 222 (8th) Goals Allowed 216 (4th) 49 (20th) Power Play Goals 59 (13th) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 43 (9th)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Rangers with DraftKings.

Rangers Advanced Stats

Three of New York's last 10 contests have gone over the total.

Over the past 10 games, the Rangers and their opponents averaged 0.8 more goals than their season game score average of 9 goals.

The Rangers have the NHL's 12th-ranked scoring offense (273 total goals, 3.3 per game).

The Rangers' 216 total goals conceded (2.6 per game) are the fourth-fewest in the league.

Their sixth-best goal differential is +57.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.