Rangers vs. Devils: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New Jersey Devils host the New York Rangers Thursday in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TBS, SN360, and TVAS. The Rangers have a 1-0 edge in the series. The Devils have -130 moneyline odds against the Rangers (+110).
Rangers vs. Devils Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SN360, and TVAS
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
|Devils (-130)
|Rangers (+110)
Rangers Betting Insights
- The Rangers have been an underdog in 23 games this season, and won 12 (52.2%).
- This season New York has won six of its 15 games, or 40.0%, when it's the underdog by at least +110 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this contest implies a 47.6% chance of victory for the Rangers.
Rangers vs. Devils Rankings
|Devils Total (Rank)
|Rangers Total (Rank)
|289 (4th)
|Goals
|273 (12th)
|222 (8th)
|Goals Allowed
|216 (4th)
|49 (20th)
|Power Play Goals
|59 (13th)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|43 (9th)
Rangers Advanced Stats
- Three of New York's last 10 contests have gone over the total.
- Over the past 10 games, the Rangers and their opponents averaged 0.8 more goals than their season game score average of 9 goals.
- The Rangers have the NHL's 12th-ranked scoring offense (273 total goals, 3.3 per game).
- The Rangers' 216 total goals conceded (2.6 per game) are the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Their sixth-best goal differential is +57.
