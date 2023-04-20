Royce O'Neale could make a big impact for the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 PM on Thursday versus the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

O'Neale, in his last game (April 17 loss against the 76ers) produced six points, six rebounds and two steals.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for O'Neale, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Royce O'Neale Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 8.8 7.6 Rebounds 4.5 5.1 5.0 Assists 2.5 3.7 4.1 PRA -- 17.6 16.7 PR -- 13.9 12.6 3PM 1.5 2.1 1.9



Royce O'Neale Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, he's put up 8.5% of the Nets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.8 per contest.

He's knocked down 2.1 threes per game, or 15.6% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

O'Neale's Nets average 99.2 possessions per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams, while the 76ers are one of the league's slowest with 99.8 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the 76ers are ranked third in the league, conceding 110.9 points per game.

On the boards, the 76ers are second in the NBA, conceding 41.2 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the 76ers are sixth in the NBA, conceding 24.2 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the 76ers have allowed 11.6 makes per game, fifth in the NBA.

Royce O'Neale vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/17/2023 36 6 6 3 2 0 2 4/15/2023 28 4 3 6 0 0 1 2/11/2023 17 3 4 3 1 1 1 1/25/2023 35 8 4 5 1 0 0 11/22/2022 39 11 7 6 3 2 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.