Seth Curry and his Brooklyn Nets teammates take on the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday.

In his most recent time on the court, a 96-84 loss to the 76ers, Curry put up nine points and four assists.

We're going to look at Curry's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Seth Curry Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 9.2 5.1 Rebounds -- 1.6 0.4 Assists -- 1.6 1.0 PRA -- 12.4 6.5 PR -- 10.8 5.5 3PM 1.5 1.5 0.7



Seth Curry Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, he's put up 6.4% of the Nets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.4 per contest.

Curry is averaging 3.8 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 8.4% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Curry's opponents, the 76ers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.8 possessions per game, while his Nets rank 28th in possessions per game with 99.2.

On defense, the 76ers have conceded 110.9 points per game, which is third-best in the NBA.

The 76ers give up 41.2 rebounds per contest, ranking second in the league.

Looking at assists, the 76ers are sixth in the league, allowing 24.2 per game.

Giving up 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, the 76ers are the fifth-ranked team in the NBA.

Seth Curry vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/17/2023 20 9 0 4 1 0 0 4/15/2023 16 10 0 1 2 0 0 1/25/2023 35 32 0 4 7 0 1 11/22/2022 24 14 2 2 2 1 1

