The Brooklyn Nets, Spencer Dinwiddie included, will play at 7:30 PM on Thursday against the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Dinwiddie, in his last game, had 12 points and six assists in a 96-84 loss to the 76ers.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Dinwiddie, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Spencer Dinwiddie Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 17.3 13.1 Rebounds 3.5 3.4 4.2 Assists 7.5 6.5 9.8 PRA 28.5 27.2 27.1 PR -- 20.7 17.3 3PM 1.5 2.3 1.3



Spencer Dinwiddie Insights vs. the 76ers

Dinwiddie's opponents, the 76ers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 26th, averaging 99.8 possessions per game, while his Nets average 99.2 per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams.

The 76ers concede 110.9 points per contest, third-ranked in the NBA.

Allowing 41.2 rebounds per contest, the 76ers are the second-ranked squad in the NBA.

The 76ers are the sixth-ranked team in the league, giving up 24.2 assists per game.

The 76ers concede 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, fifth-ranked in the league.

Spencer Dinwiddie vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/17/2023 41 12 4 6 1 0 1 4/15/2023 36 14 3 7 1 0 2 2/11/2023 31 9 6 6 0 0 1

