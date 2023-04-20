The New York Yankees will look to Aaron Judge for continued offensive production when they take the field against Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday.

Yankees vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Thursday, April 20, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees average 1.5 home runs per game to rank fourth in MLB action with 27 total home runs.

New York is 12th in baseball, slugging .414.

The Yankees have the 23rd-ranked batting average in the league (.229).

New York has the No. 21 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.4 runs per game (79 total runs).

The Yankees are 21st in baseball with an on-base percentage of .308.

The Yankees strike out 8.9 times per game, the No. 14 mark in the majors.

The pitching staff for New York has a collective 10.0 K/9, the third-best in the majors.

New York's 3.02 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Yankees have the third-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.099).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Nestor Cortes Jr. makes the start for the Yankees, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.60 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Friday, the left-hander went seven innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Cortes will try to build upon a four-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 innings per appearance).

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 4/14/2023 Twins L 4-3 Home Nestor Cortes Jr. Louie Varland 4/15/2023 Twins W 6-1 Home Domingo Germán Tyler Mahle 4/16/2023 Twins W 2-0 Home Gerrit Cole Pablo Lopez 4/18/2023 Angels L 5-2 Home Clarke Schmidt José Suarez 4/19/2023 Angels W 3-2 Home Jhony Brito Griffin Canning 4/20/2023 Angels - Home Nestor Cortes Jr. Patrick Sandoval 4/21/2023 Blue Jays - Home Domingo Germán Yusei Kikuchi 4/22/2023 Blue Jays - Home Gerrit Cole Alek Manoah 4/23/2023 Blue Jays - Home Clarke Schmidt Kevin Gausman 4/24/2023 Twins - Away Jhony Brito Joe Ryan 4/25/2023 Twins - Away Nestor Cortes Jr. Kenta Maeda

