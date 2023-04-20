How to Watch the Yankees vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 20
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Yankees will look to Aaron Judge for continued offensive production when they take the field against Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday.
Yankees vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees average 1.5 home runs per game to rank fourth in MLB action with 27 total home runs.
- New York is 12th in baseball, slugging .414.
- The Yankees have the 23rd-ranked batting average in the league (.229).
- New York has the No. 21 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.4 runs per game (79 total runs).
- The Yankees are 21st in baseball with an on-base percentage of .308.
- The Yankees strike out 8.9 times per game, the No. 14 mark in the majors.
- The pitching staff for New York has a collective 10.0 K/9, the third-best in the majors.
- New York's 3.02 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees have the third-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.099).
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Nestor Cortes Jr. makes the start for the Yankees, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.60 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the left-hander went seven innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Cortes will try to build upon a four-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 innings per appearance).
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/14/2023
|Twins
|L 4-3
|Home
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Louie Varland
|4/15/2023
|Twins
|W 6-1
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Tyler Mahle
|4/16/2023
|Twins
|W 2-0
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Pablo Lopez
|4/18/2023
|Angels
|L 5-2
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|José Suarez
|4/19/2023
|Angels
|W 3-2
|Home
|Jhony Brito
|Griffin Canning
|4/20/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Patrick Sandoval
|4/21/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Yusei Kikuchi
|4/22/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Alek Manoah
|4/23/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Kevin Gausman
|4/24/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Jhony Brito
|Joe Ryan
|4/25/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Kenta Maeda
