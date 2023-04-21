Aaron Judge Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Blue Jays - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Aaron Judge -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Yusei Kikuchi on the hill, on April 21 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Angels.
Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Aaron Judge At The Plate
- Judge is hitting .273 with two doubles, six home runs and 14 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 70th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.
- In 12 of 19 games this year (63.2%) Judge has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (21.1%).
- He has gone deep in 26.3% of his games in 2023 (five of 19), and 7.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Judge has had an RBI in eight games this season (42.1%), including three multi-RBI outings (15.8%).
- In 13 games this season (68.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|6
|9 (69.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|10 (76.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Blue Jays' 4.90 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (27 total, 1.4 per game).
- Kikuchi (2-0 with a 4.70 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his fourth of the season.
- The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- In three games this season, the 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.70, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .267 against him.
