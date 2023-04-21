Aaron Judge -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Yusei Kikuchi on the hill, on April 21 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Aaron Judge At The Plate

Judge is hitting .273 with two doubles, six home runs and 14 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 70th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.

In 12 of 19 games this year (63.2%) Judge has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (21.1%).

He has gone deep in 26.3% of his games in 2023 (five of 19), and 7.4% of his trips to the plate.

Judge has had an RBI in eight games this season (42.1%), including three multi-RBI outings (15.8%).

In 13 games this season (68.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 6 9 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 10 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings