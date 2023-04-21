On Friday, Anthony Rizzo (coming off going 3-for-3 with an RBI) and the New York Yankees play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Yusei Kikuchi. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

Rizzo has 22 hits and an OBP of .449 to go with a slugging percentage of .578. All three of those stats are best among New York hitters this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 10th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.

Rizzo will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .412 with one homer during his last games.

In 88.9% of his games this season (16 of 18), Rizzo has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (22.2%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in 16.7% of his games in 2023 (three of 18), and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.

Rizzo has picked up an RBI in seven games this season (38.9%), with more than one RBI in three of those games (16.7%).

In seven of 18 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 6 12 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

