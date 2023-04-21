DJ LeMahieu -- 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Yusei Kikuchi on the mound, on April 21 at 7:05 PM ET.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu is batting .250 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and six walks.

In 11 of 15 games this season (73.3%) LeMahieu has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (20.0%).

In 15 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

LeMahieu has driven in a run in six games this year (40.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 60.0% of his games this year (nine of 15), with two or more runs three times (20.0%).

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 5 8 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings