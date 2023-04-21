On Friday, Gleyber Torres (.156 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, six walks and an RBI) and the New York Yankees face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Yusei Kikuchi. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gleyber Torres? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

  • Torres is hitting .250 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and 15 walks.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 105th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 93rd in slugging.
  • In 11 of 19 games this season (57.9%) Torres has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (15.8%).
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 19 games played this season, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Torres has picked up an RBI in 21.1% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 15.8% of his games.
  • In eight games this season (42.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 6
7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays' 4.90 team ERA ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (27 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Kikuchi gets the start for the Blue Jays, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 4.70 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 15 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, the left-hander tossed six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • The 31-year-old has amassed a 4.70 ERA and 10 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .267 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.