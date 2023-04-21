The New York Knicks, Immanuel Quickley included, face the Cleveland Cavaliers at 8:30 PM ET on Friday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Quickley put up 12 points and two steals in his previous game, which ended in a 107-90 loss versus the Cavaliers.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Quickley, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Immanuel Quickley Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 14.9 23.3 Rebounds 2.5 4.2 4.2 Assists 2.5 3.4 5 PRA -- 22.5 32.5 PR -- 19.1 27.5 3PM 1.5 2.1 3.1



Immanuel Quickley Insights vs. the Cavaliers

Quickley has taken 11.6 shots per game this season and made 5.2 per game, which account for 12.8% and 12.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's connected on 2.1 threes per game, or 16.2% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Quickley's opponents, the Cavaliers, have the slowest offensive tempo, averaging 98.7 possessions per game, while his Knicks average 101 per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams.

The Cavaliers are the best defensive team in the NBA, giving up 106.9 points per contest.

The Cavaliers are the second-ranked team in the league, conceding 41.2 rebounds per contest.

Allowing 23 assists per game, the Cavaliers are the best squad in the NBA.

The Cavaliers are the second-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 11.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Immanuel Quickley vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/18/2023 23 12 1 1 1 0 2 4/15/2023 24 3 3 2 0 0 0 3/31/2023 30 14 4 4 2 0 1 1/24/2023 27 9 5 6 1 0 1 12/4/2022 24 12 5 2 0 0 0 10/30/2022 19 7 3 3 1 0 0

