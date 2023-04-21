Jalen Brunson and the rest of the New York Knicks take the court versus the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Playoffs on Friday, at 8:30 PM ET.

Brunson, in his most recent action, had 20 points, six assists and four steals in a 107-90 loss to the Cavaliers.

Below we will look at Brunson's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Jalen Brunson Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 24 25 Rebounds 3.5 3.5 3 Assists 5.5 6.2 5.9 PRA 32.5 33.7 33.9 PR -- 27.5 28 3PM 1.5 2 2.2



Jalen Brunson Insights vs. the Cavaliers

Brunson has taken 17.6 shots per game this season and made 8.6 per game, which account for 16.3% and 17.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's taken 4.7 threes per game, or 11.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Knicks rank 23rd in possessions per game with 101. His opponents, the Cavaliers, have the slowest tempo with 98.7 possessions per contest.

Conceding 106.9 points per contest, the Cavaliers are the best team in the NBA defensively.

The Cavaliers are the second-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 41.2 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Cavaliers have given up 23 per contest, best in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Cavaliers have given up 11.3 makes per game, second in the NBA.

Jalen Brunson vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/18/2023 36 20 5 6 1 0 4 4/15/2023 30 27 2 2 1 0 2 3/31/2023 38 48 4 9 7 0 0 1/24/2023 36 14 2 4 1 0 1 12/4/2022 32 23 2 4 2 1 0 10/30/2022 34 16 4 7 0 0 3

