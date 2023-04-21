Jose Trevino Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Blue Jays - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The New York Yankees and Jose Trevino, who went 1-for-4 with a double and three RBI last time out, take on Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a double and a walk) in his most recent game against the Angels.
Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Jose Trevino At The Plate
- Trevino is batting .220 with two doubles, a home run and two walks.
- Trevino has had a base hit in eight of 12 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has gone deep in one game this season.
- In four games this season (33.3%), Trevino has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in four of 12 games so far this season.
Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|4
|6 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.90).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 27 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- Kikuchi (2-0) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 4.70 ERA in 15 1/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the lefty went six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.70, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .267 against him.
