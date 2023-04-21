Josh Hart be on the court for the New York Knicks at 8:30 PM on Friday against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Hart put up five points in his previous game, which ended in a 107-90 loss against the Cavaliers.

In this piece we'll dive into Hart's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Josh Hart Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 9.8 8.8 Rebounds 5.5 7.8 7.4 Assists 2.5 3.8 2.6 PRA -- 21.4 18.8 PR -- 17.6 16.2 3PM 0.5 0.8 0.7



Josh Hart Insights vs. the Cavaliers

Hart's Knicks average 101 possessions per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams, while the Cavaliers are the league's slowest with 98.7 possessions per contest.

The Cavaliers are the best defensive team in the NBA, giving up 106.9 points per contest.

On the boards, the Cavaliers are second in the NBA, conceding 41.2 rebounds per game.

The Cavaliers concede 23 assists per contest, best in the NBA.

Allowing 11.3 made 3-pointers per game, the Cavaliers are the second-ranked squad in the NBA.

Josh Hart vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/18/2023 27 5 4 0 1 0 1 4/15/2023 33 17 10 2 1 0 1 3/31/2023 29 11 7 1 1 0 0 1/12/2023 34 5 7 3 0 0 1 11/23/2022 33 8 3 9 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.