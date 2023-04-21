The New York Knicks are 1.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden on Friday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC, MSG, and BSOH. The series is tied 1-1.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Time: 8:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ABC, MSG, and BSOH

ABC, MSG, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Location: New York City, New York

Venue: Madison Square Garden

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Score Prediction

Prediction: Knicks 113 - Cavaliers 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Cavaliers

Pick ATS: Knicks (- 1.5)

Knicks (- 1.5) Pick OU: Over (211.5)



The Knicks have put together a 45-35-2 ATS record this season as opposed to the 43-38-1 mark from the Cavaliers.

New York covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point favorite or more 54.1% of the time. That's more often than Cleveland covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more (43.8%).

When it comes to going over the total in 2022-23, Cleveland and its opponents don't do it as often (48.8% of the time) as New York and its opponents (53.7%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Knicks are 27-14, a better mark than the Cavaliers have posted (4-14) as moneyline underdogs.

Knicks Performance Insights

New York is scoring 116 points per game (11th-ranked in NBA) this season, while giving up 113.1 points per contest (12th-ranked).

The Knicks haven't put up many dimes this season, ranking third-worst in the NBA with 22.9 assists per contest.

With 12.6 three-pointers per game, the Knicks are 11th in the NBA. They own a 35.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks 19th in the league.

So far this season, New York has taken 60% two-pointers, accounting for 69.9% of the team's baskets. It has shot 40% three-pointers (30.1% of the team's baskets).

