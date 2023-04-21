Knicks vs. Cavaliers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The New York Knicks are 1.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden on Friday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC, MSG, and BSOH. The series is tied 1-1. The matchup has an over/under of 211.5.
Knicks vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info
- When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: ABC, MSG, and BSOH
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Knicks
|-1.5
|211.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Knicks Betting Records & Stats
- New York and its opponents have combined to score more than 211.5 points in 64 of 82 games this season.
- The average point total in New York's matchups this year is 229.1, 17.6 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Knicks are 46-36-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, New York has been favored 39 times and won 26, or 66.7%, of those games.
- New York has a record of 24-12, a 66.7% win rate, when it's favored by -125 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Knicks.
Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats
- Cleveland has played 53 games this season that have had more than 211.5 combined points scored.
- Cleveland's games this year have had a 219.1-point total on average, 7.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Cleveland has a 44-38-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Cavaliers have been underdogs in 17 games this season and have come away with the win four times (23.5%) in those contests.
- This season, Cleveland has won three of its 14 games, or 21.4%, when it is the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cleveland has a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.
Knicks vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 211.5
|% of Games Over 211.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Knicks
|64
|78%
|116
|228.3
|113.1
|220
|224.8
|Cavaliers
|53
|64.6%
|112.3
|228.3
|106.9
|220
|220.0
Additional Knicks Insights & Trends
- The Knicks are 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall over their last 10 games.
- The Knicks have gone over the total in five of their last 10 contests.
- When playing at home, New York has a worse record against the spread (19-22-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (27-14-0).
- The 116 points per game the Knicks put up are 9.1 more points than the Cavaliers allow (106.9).
- New York is 37-25 against the spread and 39-23 overall when scoring more than 106.9 points.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends
- Cleveland has gone 6-4 in its last 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.
- Three of the Cavaliers' last 10 games have gone over the total.
- Cleveland's winning percentage against the spread at home is .610 (25-16-0). Away, it is .463 (19-22-0).
- The Cavaliers' 112.3 points per game are only 0.8 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks give up.
- When it scores more than 113.1 points, Cleveland is 28-17 against the spread and 33-12 overall.
Knicks vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Knicks
|46-36
|22-18
|44-38
|Cavaliers
|44-38
|7-11
|40-42
Knicks vs. Cavaliers Point Insights
|Knicks
|Cavaliers
|116
|112.3
|11
|25
|37-25
|28-17
|39-23
|33-12
|113.1
|106.9
|12
|1
|32-10
|39-23
|34-8
|48-14
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.