The New York Knicks are 1.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden on Friday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC, MSG, and BSOH. The series is tied 1-1. The matchup has an over/under of 211.5.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info

When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

TV: ABC, MSG, and BSOH

Favorite Spread Over/Under Knicks -1.5 211.5

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

New York and its opponents have combined to score more than 211.5 points in 64 of 82 games this season.

The average point total in New York's matchups this year is 229.1, 17.6 more points than this game's over/under.

The Knicks are 46-36-0 against the spread this season.

This season, New York has been favored 39 times and won 26, or 66.7%, of those games.

New York has a record of 24-12, a 66.7% win rate, when it's favored by -125 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Knicks.

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

Cleveland has played 53 games this season that have had more than 211.5 combined points scored.

Cleveland's games this year have had a 219.1-point total on average, 7.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Cleveland has a 44-38-0 record against the spread this year.

The Cavaliers have been underdogs in 17 games this season and have come away with the win four times (23.5%) in those contests.

This season, Cleveland has won three of its 14 games, or 21.4%, when it is the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cleveland has a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 211.5 % of Games Over 211.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Knicks 64 78% 116 228.3 113.1 220 224.8 Cavaliers 53 64.6% 112.3 228.3 106.9 220 220.0

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

The Knicks are 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall over their last 10 games.

The Knicks have gone over the total in five of their last 10 contests.

When playing at home, New York has a worse record against the spread (19-22-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (27-14-0).

The 116 points per game the Knicks put up are 9.1 more points than the Cavaliers allow (106.9).

New York is 37-25 against the spread and 39-23 overall when scoring more than 106.9 points.

Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends

Cleveland has gone 6-4 in its last 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.

Three of the Cavaliers' last 10 games have gone over the total.

Cleveland's winning percentage against the spread at home is .610 (25-16-0). Away, it is .463 (19-22-0).

The Cavaliers' 112.3 points per game are only 0.8 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks give up.

When it scores more than 113.1 points, Cleveland is 28-17 against the spread and 33-12 overall.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits

Knicks and Cavaliers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Knicks 46-36 22-18 44-38 Cavaliers 44-38 7-11 40-42

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Point Insights

Knicks Cavaliers 116 Points Scored (PG) 112.3 11 NBA Rank (PPG) 25 37-25 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 28-17 39-23 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 33-12 113.1 Points Allowed (PG) 106.9 12 NBA Rank (PAPG) 1 32-10 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 39-23 34-8 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 48-14

