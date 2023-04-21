The New York Knicks are 1.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden on Friday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC, MSG, and BSOH. The series is tied 1-1. The matchup has an over/under of 211.5.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
  • TV: ABC, MSG, and BSOH
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Knicks -1.5 211.5

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

  • New York and its opponents have combined to score more than 211.5 points in 64 of 82 games this season.
  • The average point total in New York's matchups this year is 229.1, 17.6 more points than this game's over/under.
  • The Knicks are 46-36-0 against the spread this season.
  • This season, New York has been favored 39 times and won 26, or 66.7%, of those games.
  • New York has a record of 24-12, a 66.7% win rate, when it's favored by -125 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Knicks.

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

  • Cleveland has played 53 games this season that have had more than 211.5 combined points scored.
  • Cleveland's games this year have had a 219.1-point total on average, 7.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Cleveland has a 44-38-0 record against the spread this year.
  • The Cavaliers have been underdogs in 17 games this season and have come away with the win four times (23.5%) in those contests.
  • This season, Cleveland has won three of its 14 games, or 21.4%, when it is the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cleveland has a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 211.5 % of Games Over 211.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Knicks 64 78% 116 228.3 113.1 220 224.8
Cavaliers 53 64.6% 112.3 228.3 106.9 220 220.0

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

  • The Knicks are 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall over their last 10 games.
  • The Knicks have gone over the total in five of their last 10 contests.
  • When playing at home, New York has a worse record against the spread (19-22-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (27-14-0).
  • The 116 points per game the Knicks put up are 9.1 more points than the Cavaliers allow (106.9).
  • New York is 37-25 against the spread and 39-23 overall when scoring more than 106.9 points.

Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends

  • Cleveland has gone 6-4 in its last 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.
  • Three of the Cavaliers' last 10 games have gone over the total.
  • Cleveland's winning percentage against the spread at home is .610 (25-16-0). Away, it is .463 (19-22-0).
  • The Cavaliers' 112.3 points per game are only 0.8 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks give up.
  • When it scores more than 113.1 points, Cleveland is 28-17 against the spread and 33-12 overall.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits

Knicks and Cavaliers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Knicks 46-36 22-18 44-38
Cavaliers 44-38 7-11 40-42

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Point Insights

Knicks Cavaliers
116
Points Scored (PG)
 112.3
11
NBA Rank (PPG)
 25
37-25
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 28-17
39-23
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 33-12
113.1
Points Allowed (PG)
 106.9
12
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 1
32-10
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 39-23
34-8
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 48-14

