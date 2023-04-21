The New York Knicks are 1.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden on Friday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC, MSG, and BSOH. The series is tied 1-1. The matchup has an over/under of 211.5.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
  • TV: ABC, MSG, and BSOH
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Knicks -1.5 211.5

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

  • New York's 82 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 211.5 points 64 times.
  • The average point total in New York's contests this year is 229.1, 17.6 more points than this game's over/under.
  • The Knicks' ATS record is 46-36-0 this season.
  • This season, New York has been favored 39 times and won 26, or 66.7%, of those games.
  • This season, New York has won 24 of its 36 games, or 66.7%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Knicks, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 211.5 % of Games Over 211.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Knicks 64 78% 116 228.3 113.1 220 224.8
Cavaliers 53 64.6% 112.3 228.3 106.9 220 220

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

  • The Knicks have gone 6-4 over their past 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Knicks have gone over the total five times.
  • Against the spread, New York has played worse when playing at home, covering 19 times in 41 home games, and 27 times in 41 road games.
  • The Knicks put up 116 points per game, 9.1 more points than the 106.9 the Cavaliers give up.
  • New York is 37-25 against the spread and 39-23 overall when scoring more than 106.9 points.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits

Knicks and Cavaliers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Knicks 46-36 22-18 44-38
Cavaliers 44-38 7-11 40-42

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Point Insights

Knicks Cavaliers
116
Points Scored (PG)
 112.3
11
NBA Rank (PPG)
 25
37-25
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 28-17
39-23
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 33-12
113.1
Points Allowed (PG)
 106.9
12
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 1
32-10
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 39-23
34-8
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 48-14

