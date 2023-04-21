Knicks vs. Cavaliers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The New York Knicks are 1.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden on Friday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC, MSG, and BSOH. The series is tied 1-1. The matchup has an over/under of 211.5.
Knicks vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info
- When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: ABC, MSG, and BSOH
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Knicks
|-1.5
|211.5
Knicks Betting Records & Stats
- New York's 82 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 211.5 points 64 times.
- The average point total in New York's contests this year is 229.1, 17.6 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Knicks' ATS record is 46-36-0 this season.
- This season, New York has been favored 39 times and won 26, or 66.7%, of those games.
- This season, New York has won 24 of its 36 games, or 66.7%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Knicks, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.
Knicks vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 211.5
|% of Games Over 211.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Knicks
|64
|78%
|116
|228.3
|113.1
|220
|224.8
|Cavaliers
|53
|64.6%
|112.3
|228.3
|106.9
|220
|220
Additional Knicks Insights & Trends
- The Knicks have gone 6-4 over their past 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
- In their past 10 contests, the Knicks have gone over the total five times.
- Against the spread, New York has played worse when playing at home, covering 19 times in 41 home games, and 27 times in 41 road games.
- The Knicks put up 116 points per game, 9.1 more points than the 106.9 the Cavaliers give up.
- New York is 37-25 against the spread and 39-23 overall when scoring more than 106.9 points.
Knicks vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Knicks
|46-36
|22-18
|44-38
|Cavaliers
|44-38
|7-11
|40-42
Knicks vs. Cavaliers Point Insights
|Knicks
|Cavaliers
|116
|112.3
|11
|25
|37-25
|28-17
|39-23
|33-12
|113.1
|106.9
|12
|1
|32-10
|39-23
|34-8
|48-14
