The New York Knicks are 1.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden on Friday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC, MSG, and BSOH. The series is tied 1-1. The matchup has an over/under of 211.5.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info

When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

TV: ABC, MSG, and BSOH

Favorite Spread Over/Under Knicks -1.5 211.5

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

New York's 82 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 211.5 points 64 times.

The average point total in New York's contests this year is 229.1, 17.6 more points than this game's over/under.

The Knicks' ATS record is 46-36-0 this season.

This season, New York has been favored 39 times and won 26, or 66.7%, of those games.

This season, New York has won 24 of its 36 games, or 66.7%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Knicks, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 211.5 % of Games Over 211.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Knicks 64 78% 116 228.3 113.1 220 224.8 Cavaliers 53 64.6% 112.3 228.3 106.9 220 220

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

The Knicks have gone 6-4 over their past 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Knicks have gone over the total five times.

Against the spread, New York has played worse when playing at home, covering 19 times in 41 home games, and 27 times in 41 road games.

The Knicks put up 116 points per game, 9.1 more points than the 106.9 the Cavaliers give up.

New York is 37-25 against the spread and 39-23 overall when scoring more than 106.9 points.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits

Knicks and Cavaliers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Knicks 46-36 22-18 44-38 Cavaliers 44-38 7-11 40-42

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Point Insights

Knicks Cavaliers 116 Points Scored (PG) 112.3 11 NBA Rank (PPG) 25 37-25 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 28-17 39-23 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 33-12 113.1 Points Allowed (PG) 106.9 12 NBA Rank (PAPG) 1 32-10 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 39-23 34-8 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 48-14

