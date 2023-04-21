In Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers meet.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, April 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ABC

Knicks Stats Insights

This season, the Knicks have a 47% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% higher than the 46.8% of shots the Cavaliers' opponents have hit.

New York has a 29-15 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.8% from the field.

The Knicks are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers rank 25th.

The Knicks score 9.1 more points per game (116) than the Cavaliers give up (106.9).

When New York puts up more than 106.9 points, it is 39-23.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

The Knicks are scoring 117.3 points per game this season in home games, which is 2.5 more points than they're averaging in road games (114.8).

In home games, New York is giving up 0.2 fewer points per game (113) than in away games (113.2).

In home games, the Knicks are draining 0.7 fewer treys per game (12.3) than away from home (13). However, they own a better three-point percentage at home (35.7%) compared to in away games (35.1%).

Knicks Injuries