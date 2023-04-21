Donovan Mitchell and Julius Randle are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks meet at Madison Square Garden on Friday (opening tip at 8:30 PM ET).

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC, MSG, and BSOH

ABC, MSG, and BSOH Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (-110) 8.5 (+100) 3.5 (+130) 2.5 (-149)

The 25.1 points Randle has scored per game this season is 1.6 more than his prop total set for Friday (23.5).

Randle has collected 10 rebounds per game, 1.5 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (8.5).

Randle has averaged 4.1 assists per game, 0.6 more than Friday's assist over/under (3.5).

Randle's 2.8 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 more than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (-125) 3.5 (+135) 5.5 (-118) 1.5 (-154)

Jalen Brunson's 24 points per game are 0.5 more than Friday's prop total.

He averages the same number of rebounds as his prop bet on Friday (3.5).

Brunson has averaged 6.2 assists this season, 0.7 more than his prop bet on Friday.

He drains two three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under on Friday (1.5).

Immanuel Quickley Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 11.5 (-128) 2.5 (-139) 2.5 (+145) 1.5 (-105)

Friday's over/under for Immanuel Quickley is 11.5 points, 3.4 fewer than his season average.

Quickley's rebounding average of 4.2 is lower than his over/under on Friday (2.5).

Quickley averages 3.4 assists, 0.9 more than Friday's over/under.

Quickley has connected on 2.1 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Friday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (-115) 4.5 (-143) 5.5 (-128) 3.5 (-139)

Friday's over/under for Mitchell is 29.5 points, 1.2 more than his season average.

Mitchell averages 0.2 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 4.5).

Mitchell has dished out 4.4 assists per game, which is 1.1 less than Friday's over/under.

Mitchell has knocked down 3.6 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Friday (3.5).

Evan Mobley Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 14.5 (-118) 9.5 (-125) 2.5 (+105) 0.5 (+200)

Evan Mobley has racked up 16.2 points per game during the 2022-23 season, 1.7 points higher than Friday's over/under.

Mobley's per-game rebound average -- nine -- is 0.5 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (9.5).

Mobley has averaged 2.8 assists per game this year, 0.3 more than his prop bet for Friday (2.5).

Mobley has averaged 0.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (0.5).

