The New York Knicks (47-35) have one player on the injury report for their NBA playoffs opening round game 3 with the Cleveland Cavaliers (51-31) at Madison Square Garden on Friday, April 21 at 8:30 PM ET.

On Tuesday when these teams last met, the Cavaliers bested the Knicks 107-90. Darius Garland led the Cavaliers to the win with a team-high 32 points. Julius Randle put up 22 points in the Knicks' loss.

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Isaiah Roby PF Out Ankle 4.1 2.5 0.9

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Cavaliers Injuries: Cedi Osman: Questionable (Ankle), Dylan Windler: Out (Foot)

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, April 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ABC, MSG, and BSOH

Knicks Season Insights

The Knicks score 9.1 more points per game (116.0) than the Cavaliers allow (106.9).

New York is 39-23 when scoring more than 106.9 points.

On offense, the Knicks have increased their production slightly over their last 10 games, scoring 116.2 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 116.0 they've put up over the course of this year.

New York knocks down 12.6 three-pointers per game (11th in the league) compared to its opponents' 13.0. It shoots 35.4% from deep while its opponents hit 35.7% from long range.

The Knicks rank sixth in the league by averaging 114.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 16th in the NBA, allowing 111.7 points per 100 possessions.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Knicks -1.5 211.5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.