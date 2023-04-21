The injury report for the New York Knicks (47-35) heading into their NBA playoffs first round game 3 against the Cleveland Cavaliers (51-31) currently features two players. The playoff matchup starts at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, April 21 from Madison Square Garden.

The Cavaliers will look for another victory over the Knicks after a 107-90 win on Tuesday. In the Cavaliers' victory, Darius Garland scored 32 points (and added three rebounds and seven assists), while Julius Randle scored 22 in the loss for the Knicks.

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Isaiah Roby PF Out Ankle 4.1 2.5 0.9 Jericho Sims C Out Shoulder 3.4 4.7 0.5

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Cavaliers Injuries: Cedi Osman: Questionable (Ankle), Dylan Windler: Out (Foot)

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, April 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ABC, MSG, and BSOH

Knicks Season Insights

The Knicks score 9.1 more points per game (116) than the Cavaliers give up (106.9).

New York has a 39-23 record when scoring more than 106.9 points.

The Knicks have been putting up 116.2 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's slightly higher than the 116 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.

New York knocks down 12.6 three-pointers per game (11th in the league) compared to its opponents' 13. It shoots 35.4% from deep while its opponents hit 35.7% from long range.

The Knicks rank sixth in the league by averaging 114.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 16th in the NBA, allowing 111.7 points per 100 possessions.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Knicks -1.5 211.5

