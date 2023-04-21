The New York Knicks (47-35) are monitoring two players on the injury report as they prepare for Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers (51-31) at Madison Square Garden on Friday, April 21 at 8:30 PM ET.

Watch Knicks vs. Cavaliers with Fubo!

The Cavaliers beat the Knicks 107-90 on Tuesday when they last met. In the Cavaliers' victory, Darius Garland recorded 32 points (and added three rebounds and seven assists), while Julius Randle scored 22 in the losing effort for the Knicks.

Rep your team with officially licensed Knicks gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Isaiah Roby PF Out Ankle 4.1 2.5 0.9 Jericho Sims C Out Shoulder 3.4 4.7 0.5

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Cavaliers Injuries: Cedi Osman: Questionable (Ankle), Dylan Windler: Out (Foot)

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, April 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ABC, MSG, and BSOH

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Knicks Season Insights

The Knicks score 9.1 more points per game (116) than the Cavaliers allow (106.9).

New York is 39-23 when scoring more than 106.9 points.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Knicks have increased their production a little bit over their last 10 games, scoring 116.2 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 116 they've put up over the course of this season.

New York makes 12.6 three-pointers per game (11th in the league), while its opponents have made 13 on average.

The Knicks' 114.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank sixth in the NBA, and the 111.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 16th in the league.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Knicks -2 211.5

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.