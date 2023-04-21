The New York Knicks (47-35) have two players on the injury report in their NBA playoffs opening round game 3 with the Cleveland Cavaliers (51-31) at Madison Square Garden on Friday, April 21 at 8:30 PM ET.

Watch Knicks vs. Cavaliers with Fubo!

The teams meet again after the Cavaliers defeated the Knicks 107-90 on Tuesday. Darius Garland led the Cavaliers to the victory with a team-high 32 points. Julius Randle notched 22 points in the Knicks' loss.

Rep your team with officially licensed Knicks gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Isaiah Roby PF Out Ankle 4.1 2.5 0.9 Jericho Sims C Out Shoulder 3.4 4.7 0.5

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Cavaliers Injuries: Dylan Windler: Out (Foot)

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, April 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ABC, MSG, and BSOH

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Knicks Season Insights

The Knicks average 9.1 more points per game (116) than the Cavaliers allow (106.9).

When New York totals more than 106.9 points, it is 39-23.

The Knicks have seen an uptick in scoring recently, putting up 116.2 points per game in their last 10 contests, 0.2 points more than the 116 they've scored this year.

New York makes 12.6 three-pointers per game (11th in the league) at a 35.4% rate (19th in the NBA), compared to the 13 its opponents make while shooting 35.7% from deep.

The Knicks rank sixth in the league by averaging 114.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 16th in the NBA, allowing 111.7 points per 100 possessions.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Knicks -2 211.5

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.