The New York Knicks (47-35) take on the Cleveland Cavaliers (51-31) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday at Madison Square Garden. Julius Randle of the Knicks is a player to watch in this contest.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Cavaliers

Game Day: Friday, April 21

Friday, April 21 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

Knicks' Last Game

The Knicks were beaten by the Cavaliers on Tuesday, 107-90. Randle scored 22 in a losing effort, while Darius Garland paced the winning squad with 32 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Julius Randle 22 8 1 1 0 3 Jalen Brunson 20 5 6 4 0 1 RJ Barrett 14 3 0 1 0 0

Knicks Players to Watch

Randle puts up 25.1 points and 10 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 4.1 assists, shooting 46% from the floor and 34.3% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jalen Brunson is tops on the Knicks at 6.2 assists per contest, while also posting 3.5 rebounds and 24 points.

Immanuel Quickley averages 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, shooting 44.7% from the field and 36.9% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

RJ Barrett is putting up 19.6 points, 2.8 assists and 5 rebounds per contest.

Josh Hart is posting 9.8 points, 3.8 assists and 7.8 rebounds per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Immanuel Quickley 23.3 4.2 5 1.7 0.2 3.1 Quentin Grimes 18.4 4.4 3.6 1.4 0.1 3.8 Mitchell Robinson 5.6 9.8 0.9 1 2.8 0 Josh Hart 8.8 7.4 2.6 1.2 0.5 0.7 Obi Toppin 15.1 2.7 2.3 0.7 0.3 2.4

