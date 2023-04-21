The New York Yankees and Kyle Higashioka, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Kyle Higashioka At The Plate

  • Higashioka is hitting .167 with two home runs and a walk.
  • Higashioka has a hit in four of seven games played this year (57.1%), but no multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in two of seven games played this year, and in 8.0% of his plate appearances.
  • In three games this year, Higashioka has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in three games this season (42.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 2
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.2 K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
  • The Blue Jays' 4.90 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (27 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Kikuchi (2-0 with a 4.70 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his fourth of the season.
  • The left-hander's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
  • In three games this season, the 31-year-old has a 4.70 ERA and 10.0 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .267 to opposing batters.
