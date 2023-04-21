Oswald Peraza -- 1-for-4 with two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Yusei Kikuchi on the mound, on April 21 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with two RBI against the Angels.

Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Oswald Peraza At The Plate (2022)

  • Peraza hit .306 with three doubles, a home run and six walks.
  • Peraza reached base via a hit in nine of 21 games last season (42.9%), including multiple hits in 23.8% of those games (five of them).
  • He homered once out of 21 games a year ago, leaving the ballpark in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Peraza drove in a run in two games last year out of 21, but did not have multiple RBIs in either of those games.
  • He crossed home in seven of 21 games a year ago (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
7 GP 9
.364 AVG .259
.440 OBP .375
.500 SLG .370
3 XBH 1
0 HR 1
0 RBI 2
2/3 K/BB 7/3
0 SB 2
Home Away
10 GP 11
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (36.4%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (27.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in the league.
  • The Blue Jays' 3.88 team ERA ranked 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combined to surrender 180 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (20th in baseball).
  • Kikuchi makes the start for the Blue Jays, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 4.70 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • The 31-year-old has put together a 4.70 ERA and 10 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .267 to opposing hitters.
