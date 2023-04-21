Quentin Grimes and the rest of the New York Knicks hit the court versus the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Playoffs on Friday, at 8:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on April 18, Grimes produced four points and three steals in a 107-90 loss versus the Cavaliers.

Let's look at Grimes' prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Quentin Grimes Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 11.3 18.4 Rebounds 2.5 3.2 4.4 Assists -- 2.1 3.6 PRA -- 16.6 26.4 PR -- 14.5 22.8 3PM 1.5 2.2 3.8



Quentin Grimes Insights vs. the Cavaliers

This season, he's put up 8.2% of the Knicks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.5 per contest.

He's taken 5.7 threes per game, or 13.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Grimes' opponents, the Cavaliers, have the slowest offensive tempo, averaging 98.7 possessions per game, while his Knicks average 101 per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams.

Conceding 106.9 points per game, the Cavaliers are the best team in the NBA defensively.

On the boards, the Cavaliers are ranked second in the league, conceding 41.2 rebounds per game.

The Cavaliers are the best team in the league, giving up 23 assists per game.

The Cavaliers allow 11.3 made 3-pointers per game, second-ranked in the league.

Quentin Grimes vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/18/2023 22 4 3 2 0 0 3 4/15/2023 27 5 5 1 1 1 0 3/31/2023 36 14 3 2 3 0 1 1/24/2023 36 10 1 3 2 1 0 12/4/2022 40 4 6 1 0 1 2

