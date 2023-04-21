RJ Barrett NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Knicks vs. Cavaliers - April 21
The New York Knicks, RJ Barrett included, will play at 8:30 PM on Friday against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
With prop bets available for Barrett, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.
RJ Barrett Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|16.5
|19.6
|16.1
|Rebounds
|4.5
|5
|4.1
|Assists
|2.5
|2.8
|3.2
|PRA
|22.5
|27.4
|23.4
|PR
|--
|24.6
|20.2
|3PM
|1.5
|1.7
|1.2
RJ Barrett Insights vs. the Cavaliers
- Barrett is responsible for taking 16.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 16.1 per game.
- He's knocked down 1.7 threes per game, or 11.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.
- Barrett's opponents, the Cavaliers, have the NBA's slowest tempo with 98.7 possessions per game, while his Knicks rank 23rd in possessions per game with 101.
- Conceding 106.9 points per game, the Cavaliers are the best team in the NBA defensively.
- The Cavaliers concede 41.2 rebounds per game, ranking second in the league.
- The Cavaliers allow 23 assists per game, best in the league.
- The Cavaliers give up 11.3 made 3-pointers per contest, second-ranked in the league.
RJ Barrett vs. the Cavaliers
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|4/18/2023
|33
|14
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4/15/2023
|31
|7
|4
|6
|1
|0
|4
|3/31/2023
|30
|14
|7
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1/24/2023
|33
|16
|4
|1
|3
|1
|1
|12/4/2022
|31
|15
|8
|1
|2
|0
|1
|10/30/2022
|33
|15
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
