The New York Knicks, RJ Barrett included, will play at 8:30 PM on Friday against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his last game, a 107-90 loss against the Cavaliers, Barrett had 14 points.

With prop bets available for Barrett, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

RJ Barrett Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 19.6 16.1 Rebounds 4.5 5 4.1 Assists 2.5 2.8 3.2 PRA 22.5 27.4 23.4 PR -- 24.6 20.2 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.2



RJ Barrett Insights vs. the Cavaliers

Barrett is responsible for taking 16.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 16.1 per game.

He's knocked down 1.7 threes per game, or 11.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Barrett's opponents, the Cavaliers, have the NBA's slowest tempo with 98.7 possessions per game, while his Knicks rank 23rd in possessions per game with 101.

Conceding 106.9 points per game, the Cavaliers are the best team in the NBA defensively.

The Cavaliers concede 41.2 rebounds per game, ranking second in the league.

The Cavaliers allow 23 assists per game, best in the league.

The Cavaliers give up 11.3 made 3-pointers per contest, second-ranked in the league.

RJ Barrett vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/18/2023 33 14 3 0 0 0 1 4/15/2023 31 7 4 6 1 0 4 3/31/2023 30 14 7 1 2 0 0 1/24/2023 33 16 4 1 3 1 1 12/4/2022 31 15 8 1 2 0 1 10/30/2022 33 15 5 2 3 0 0

