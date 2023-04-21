Willie Calhoun Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Blue Jays - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Willie Calhoun and the New York Yankees face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Yusei Kikuchi) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Angels.
Willie Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Willie Calhoun At The Plate
- Calhoun is batting .158 with a double and a walk.
- Calhoun has a hit in three of six games played this year (50.0%), but zero multi-hit games.
- In six games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Calhoun has driven in a run in one game this season.
- He has scored in one of six games.
Willie Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|2
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have a 4.90 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (27 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Blue Jays will send Kikuchi (2-0) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 4.70 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 15 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the left-hander tossed six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.70, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .267 batting average against him.
