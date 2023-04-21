Yankees vs. Blue Jays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 21
Friday's game that pits the New York Yankees (12-7) against the Toronto Blue Jays (11-8) at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 4-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 7:05 PM on April 21.
The probable starters are Domingo German (1-1) for the New York Yankees and Yusei Kikuchi (2-0) for the Toronto Blue Jays.
Yankees vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Yankees vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Yankees 4, Blue Jays 3.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Blue Jays
- Total Prediction: Under 8 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Yankees Performance Insights
- The Yankees have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.
- The Yankees have entered the game as favorites 18 times this season and won 12, or 66.7%, of those games.
- This season New York has won 11 of its 16 games, or 68.8%, when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yankees have a 57.4% chance to win.
- New York has scored 88 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Yankees have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.02).
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 15
|Twins
|W 6-1
|Domingo Germán vs Tyler Mahle
|April 16
|Twins
|W 2-0
|Gerrit Cole vs Pablo Lopez
|April 18
|Angels
|L 5-2
|Clarke Schmidt vs José Suarez
|April 19
|Angels
|W 3-2
|Jhony Brito vs Griffin Canning
|April 20
|Angels
|W 9-3
|Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Patrick Sandoval
|April 21
|Blue Jays
|-
|Domingo Germán vs Yusei Kikuchi
|April 22
|Blue Jays
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Alek Manoah
|April 23
|Blue Jays
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Kevin Gausman
|April 24
|@ Twins
|-
|Jhony Brito vs Joe Ryan
|April 25
|@ Twins
|-
|Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Kenta Maeda
|April 26
|@ Twins
|-
|Domingo Germán vs Tyler Mahle
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.