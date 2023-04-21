Yankees vs. Blue Jays: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Toronto Blue Jays and Matt Chapman take the field in the first game of a three-game series against Anthony Volpe and the New York Yankees, on Friday at Yankee Stadium.
The Yankees are the favorite in this one, at -135, while the underdog Blue Jays have +110 odds to play spoiler. A 9-run over/under is set in this game.
Yankees vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: Apple TV+
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
|Yankees
|-135
|+110
|9
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Yankees Recent Betting Performance
- In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 6-3.
- When it comes to hitting the over, the Yankees and their opponents are 3-7-0 in their last 10 games with a total.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.
Yankees Betting Records & Stats
- The Yankees have been the moneyline favorite 18 total times this season. They've gone 12-6 in those games.
- New York has an 11-5 record (winning 68.8% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Yankees have an implied win probability of 57.4%.
- New York has combined with opponents to go over the total seven times this season for a 7-12-0 record against the over/under.
- The Yankees have not had a spread set for a contest this season.
Yankees Splits
|8-5
|4-2
|8-2
|4-5
|10-5
|2-2
