How to Watch the Yankees vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 21
Bo Bichette and the Toronto Blue Jays will hit the field on Friday at Yankee Stadium against Domingo German, who is projected to start for the New York Yankees. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.
Yankees vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fourth in baseball with 27 total home runs.
- New York is 13th in MLB, slugging .410.
- The Yankees rank 22nd in MLB with a .232 batting average.
- New York is the 13th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.6 runs per game (88 total).
- The Yankees' .319 on-base percentage is 18th in baseball.
- The Yankees strike out 9.0 times per game, the No. 19 average in MLB.
- The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by New York's pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
- New York's 3.02 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine for the No. 3 WHIP in baseball (1.100).
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- German (1-1 with a 3.86 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his fourth of the season.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the righty threw 6 1/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/15/2023
|Twins
|W 6-1
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Tyler Mahle
|4/16/2023
|Twins
|W 2-0
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Pablo Lopez
|4/18/2023
|Angels
|L 5-2
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|José Suarez
|4/19/2023
|Angels
|W 3-2
|Home
|Jhony Brito
|Griffin Canning
|4/20/2023
|Angels
|W 9-3
|Home
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Patrick Sandoval
|4/21/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Yusei Kikuchi
|4/22/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Alek Manoah
|4/23/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Kevin Gausman
|4/24/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Jhony Brito
|Joe Ryan
|4/25/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Kenta Maeda
|4/26/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Domingo Germán
|Tyler Mahle
