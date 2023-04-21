Domingo German will toe the rubber for the New York Yankees (12-7) on Friday, April 21 versus the Toronto Blue Jays (11-8), who will answer with Yusei Kikuchi. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET at Yankee Stadium.

Oddsmakers list the Yankees as -135 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Blue Jays +110 moneyline odds. An 8-run total is set in this contest.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: German - NYY (1-1, 3.86 ERA) vs Kikuchi - TOR (2-0, 4.70 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Have the urge to wager on the Yankees' game versus the Blue Jays but aren't sure how to get started? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Yankees (-135) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Yankees to take down the Blue Jays with those odds, and the Yankees emerge with the victory, you'd get back $17.41.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Aaron Judge hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have won 12, or 66.7%, of the 18 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Yankees have a record of 11-5 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (68.8% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees went 6-3 over the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, New York and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Blue Jays have won in four of the seven contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Blue Jays have been listed as an underdog of +110 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

In four games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Blue Jays had a record of 3-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Toronto and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+135) DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+185) Aaron Judge 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+230) 0.5 (+135) Willie Calhoun 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+230) Jose Trevino 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+195)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Yankees, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +900 4th 1st Win AL East +190 - 2nd

Think the Yankees can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for New York and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.