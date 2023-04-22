Aaron Judge Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Blue Jays - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Aaron Judge -- .206 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Alek Manoah on the mound, on April 22 at 1:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Aaron Judge At The Plate
- Judge leads New York with 19 hits, batting .271 this season with eight extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 67th, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is 20th in the league in slugging.
- In 65.0% of his games this year (13 of 20), Judge has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (20.0%) he recorded more than one.
- In five games this season, he has homered (25.0%, and 7.1% of his trips to the dish).
- In 40.0% of his games this year, Judge has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.0%.
- In 13 games this year (65.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|6
|10 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|10 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is 11th in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.70).
- The Blue Jays rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (28 total, 1.4 per game).
- Manoah gets the start for the Blue Jays, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 6.98 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- In four games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 6.98, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .288 against him.
