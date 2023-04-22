The New York Yankees and Anthony Rizzo, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Alek Manoah and the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium

Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah

Alek Manoah TV Channel: YES

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

Rizzo leads New York in OBP (.427), slugging percentage (.544) and OPS (.971) this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 15th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.

Rizzo has recorded a hit in 16 of 19 games this season (84.2%), including four multi-hit games (21.1%).

Looking at the 19 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in three of them (15.8%), and in 4.9% of his trips to the plate.

In seven games this season (36.8%), Rizzo has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (15.8%) he had two or more.

In seven of 19 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 6 12 (92.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings