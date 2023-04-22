Cameron Johnson and his Brooklyn Nets teammates hit the court versus the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday.

In a 102-97 loss to the 76ers (his previous action) Johnson produced 17 points and four assists.

In this article we will look at Johnson's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Cameron Johnson Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 15.5 18.5 Rebounds 4.5 4.4 4.9 Assists 2.5 1.9 2.4 PRA 25.5 21.8 25.8 PR -- 19.9 23.4 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.5



Looking to bet on one or more of Cameron Johnson's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Cameron Johnson Insights vs. the 76ers

The Nets rank 28th in possessions per game with 99.2. His opponents, the 76ers, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.8 possessions per contest.

On defense, the 76ers have given up 110.9 points per contest, which is third-best in the league.

The 76ers are the second-ranked squad in the league, giving up 41.2 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the 76ers have conceded 24.2 per contest, sixth in the NBA.

The 76ers are the fifth-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 11.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Cameron Johnson vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/20/2023 44 17 5 4 2 0 0 4/17/2023 41 28 4 1 5 1 2 4/15/2023 27 18 4 2 4 0 0 2/11/2023 28 12 7 3 2 0 3

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Johnson or any of his Nets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.