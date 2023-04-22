DJ LeMahieu Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Blue Jays - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, DJ LeMahieu (.200 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBI) and the New York Yankees face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Alek Manoah. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu has five doubles, a triple, two home runs and six walks while hitting .237.
- LeMahieu has gotten at least one hit in 68.8% of his games this season (11 of 16), with multiple hits three times (18.8%).
- In 16 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- In six games this year, LeMahieu has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 56.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (18.8%).
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|5
|8 (72.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is 11th in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have a 4.70 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 28 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- Manoah (1-1 with a 6.98 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his fifth of the season.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the right-hander went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 6.98, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are batting .288 against him.
