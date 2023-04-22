On Saturday, DJ LeMahieu (.200 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBI) and the New York Yankees face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Alek Manoah. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on DJ LeMahieu? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

  • LeMahieu has five doubles, a triple, two home runs and six walks while hitting .237.
  • LeMahieu has gotten at least one hit in 68.8% of his games this season (11 of 16), with multiple hits three times (18.8%).
  • In 16 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
  • In six games this year, LeMahieu has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In 56.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (18.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 5
8 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff is 11th in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays have a 4.70 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 28 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
  • Manoah (1-1 with a 6.98 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his fifth of the season.
  • His last appearance came on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the right-hander went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • The 25-year-old has an ERA of 6.98, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are batting .288 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.