Dorian Finney-Smith be on the court for the Brooklyn Nets at 1:00 PM on Saturday against the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Finney-Smith, in his last time out, had three points and nine rebounds in a 102-97 loss to the 76ers.

Let's break down Finney-Smith's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Dorian Finney-Smith Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 8.3 8.3 Rebounds 4.5 4.8 5.6 Assists -- 1.5 1.2 PRA -- 14.6 15.1 PR -- 13.1 13.9 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.9



Dorian Finney-Smith Insights vs. the 76ers

Finney-Smith's opponents, the 76ers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 26th, averaging 99.8 possessions per game, while his Nets average 99.2 per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the 76ers are ranked third in the league, allowing 110.9 points per game.

The 76ers give up 41.2 rebounds per game, ranking second in the league.

Allowing 24.2 assists per game, the 76ers are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the 76ers have allowed 11.6 makes per contest, fifth in the NBA.

Dorian Finney-Smith vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/20/2023 36 3 9 1 1 1 0 4/17/2023 27 8 7 1 2 0 2 4/15/2023 18 6 1 0 2 0 0 2/11/2023 34 5 8 2 1 0 0

