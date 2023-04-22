On Saturday, Franchy Cordero (coming off going 0-for-0) and the New York Yankees play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Alek Manoah. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

Franchy Cordero Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Franchy Cordero At The Plate

  • Cordero has a double, four home runs and two walks while hitting .200.
  • Cordero has picked up a hit in seven games this season (53.8%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has gone deep in 30.8% of his games in 2023, and 9.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Cordero has had an RBI in five games this year (38.5%), including four multi-RBI outings (30.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in six games this season (46.2%), but has had no multi-run games.

Franchy Cordero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 5
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (80.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (80.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (80.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Blue Jays have a 4.70 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Blue Jays rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (28 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Manoah (1-1) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his fifth start of the season. He has a 6.98 ERA in 19 1/3 innings pitched, with 16 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander's last time out came on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing nine hits.
  • In four games this season, the 25-year-old has a 6.98 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .288 to opposing batters.
