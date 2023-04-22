The New York Yankees and Jose Trevino, who went 1-for-4 with a double and three RBI last time out, battle Alek Manoah and the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a double and a walk) in his previous game against the Angels.

Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Alek Manoah TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Jose Trevino At The Plate

Trevino has two doubles, a home run and two walks while batting .220.

Trevino has had a base hit in eight of 12 games this season, and multiple hits once.

He has homered in one of 12 games, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.

In four games this year (33.3%), Trevino has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in four of 12 games so far this season.

Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 4 6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings