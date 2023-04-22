The New York Yankees and Jose Trevino, who went 1-for-4 with a double and three RBI last time out, battle Alek Manoah and the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a double and a walk) in his previous game against the Angels.

Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Trevino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jose Trevino At The Plate

  • Trevino has two doubles, a home run and two walks while batting .220.
  • Trevino has had a base hit in eight of 12 games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • He has homered in one of 12 games, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.
  • In four games this year (33.3%), Trevino has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in four of 12 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 4
6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays have a 4.70 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Blue Jays rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (28 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Manoah (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his fifth start of the season. He has a 6.98 ERA in 19 1/3 innings pitched, with 16 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • The 25-year-old has an ERA of 6.98, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .288 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.