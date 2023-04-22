Lakers vs. Grizzlies: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Playoffs Game 3
The Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies will match up in Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Lakers vs. Grizzlies matchup in this article.
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Lakers Moneyline
|Grizzlies Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Lakers (-5)
|220
|-200
|+170
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Lakers (-5.5)
|220.5
|-210
|+170
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Lakers (-5)
|220
|-200
|+165
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Lakers (-3.5)
|221.5
|-190
|+160
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends
- The Lakers average 117.2 points per game (sixth in the league) while giving up 116.6 per outing (20th in the NBA). They have a +47 scoring differential overall.
- The Grizzlies outscore opponents by 3.9 points per game (posting 116.9 points per game, eighth in league, and conceding 113 per outing, 11th in NBA) and have a +323 scoring differential.
- These teams average 234.1 points per game between them, 14.1 more than this game's total.
- These teams surrender 229.6 points per game combined, 9.6 more points than the over/under for this contest.
- Los Angeles has compiled a 40-39-3 record against the spread this season.
- Memphis has covered 36 times in 82 games with a spread this season.
Looking to place a futures bet on the Lakers? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.