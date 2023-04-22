The Philadelphia 76ers are 1.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Saturday, starting at 1:00 PM ET on TNT, WWOR, and NBCS-PH. The 76ers hold a 3-0 series lead.

Nets vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, WWOR, and NBCS-PH

TNT, WWOR, and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Nets vs. 76ers Score Prediction

Prediction: 76ers 114 - Nets 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Nets vs. 76ers

Pick ATS: 76ers (- 1.5)

76ers (- 1.5) Pick OU: Over (209)



The Nets (43-39-0 ATS) have covered the spread 58.5% of the time, 6.1% less often than the 76ers (48-34-0) this season.

Philadelphia (32-23) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 1.5 points or more this season (58.2%) than Brooklyn (20-13) does as a 1.5+-point underdog (60.6%).

When it comes to exceeding the point total in 2022-23, Philadelphia does it better (53.7% of the time) than Brooklyn (45.1%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the 76ers are 41-15, a better tally than the Nets have put up (14-24) as moneyline underdogs.

Nets Performance Insights

Offensively Brooklyn is the 19th-ranked team in the NBA (113.4 points per game). On defense it is eighth (112.5 points allowed per game).

At 25.5 assists per game, the Nets are 13th in the NBA.

In 2022-23 the Nets are ninth in the NBA in 3-point makes (12.8 per game) and fifth-best in 3-point percentage (37.8%).

Brooklyn attempts 60.3% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 39.7% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 69.2% of Brooklyn's baskets are 2-pointers, and 30.8% are 3-pointers.

