Nets vs. 76ers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Playoffs Game 4
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Philadelphia 76ers are 1.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Saturday, starting at 1:00 PM ET on TNT, WWOR, and NBCS-PH. The 76ers hold a 3-0 series lead.
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
Nets vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, WWOR, and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- Venue: Barclays Center
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Nets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Nets vs. 76ers Score Prediction
- Prediction: 76ers 114 - Nets 111
Spread & Total Prediction for Nets vs. 76ers
- Pick ATS: 76ers (- 1.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (209)
- The Nets (43-39-0 ATS) have covered the spread 58.5% of the time, 6.1% less often than the 76ers (48-34-0) this season.
- Philadelphia (32-23) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 1.5 points or more this season (58.2%) than Brooklyn (20-13) does as a 1.5+-point underdog (60.6%).
- When it comes to exceeding the point total in 2022-23, Philadelphia does it better (53.7% of the time) than Brooklyn (45.1%).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the 76ers are 41-15, a better tally than the Nets have put up (14-24) as moneyline underdogs.
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Nets Performance Insights
- Offensively Brooklyn is the 19th-ranked team in the NBA (113.4 points per game). On defense it is eighth (112.5 points allowed per game).
- At 25.5 assists per game, the Nets are 13th in the NBA.
- In 2022-23 the Nets are ninth in the NBA in 3-point makes (12.8 per game) and fifth-best in 3-point percentage (37.8%).
- Brooklyn attempts 60.3% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 39.7% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 69.2% of Brooklyn's baskets are 2-pointers, and 30.8% are 3-pointers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.