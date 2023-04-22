In Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Philadelphia 76ers will be seeking a win against Brooklyn Nets.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the 76ers vs. Nets matchup in this article.

Nets vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, WWOR, and NBCS-PH

TNT, WWOR, and NBCS-PH Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Nets vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Nets vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The 76ers are outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game with a +354 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.2 points per game (14th in the NBA) and give up 110.9 per outing (third in the league).

The Nets have a +70 scoring differential, putting up 113.4 points per game (19th in league) and conceding 112.5 (eighth in NBA).

These two teams rack up a combined 228.6 points per game, 19.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

These two teams allow 223.4 points per game combined, 14.4 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

Philadelphia is 48-34-0 ATS this season.

Brooklyn has won 42 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 40 times.

Nets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Mikal Bridges 27.5 -110 20.1 Cameron Johnson 18.5 -105 15.5 Spencer Dinwiddie 17.5 -105 17.3 Nicolas Claxton 12.5 -115 12.6 Dorian Finney-Smith 7.5 -120 8.3

