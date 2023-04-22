Nets vs. 76ers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Playoffs Game 4
In Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Philadelphia 76ers will be seeking a win against Brooklyn Nets.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the 76ers vs. Nets matchup in this article.
Nets vs. 76ers Game Info
- Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, WWOR, and NBCS-PH
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- Venue: Barclays Center
Nets vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|76ers Moneyline
|Nets Moneyline
|DraftKings
|76ers (-2)
|209
|-135
|+115
|BetMGM
|76ers (-1.5)
|208.5
|-135
|+110
|PointsBet
|76ers (-6)
|208.5
|-250
|+200
|Tipico
|76ers (-2.5)
|208.5
|-130
|+110
Nets vs. 76ers Betting Trends
- The 76ers are outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game with a +354 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.2 points per game (14th in the NBA) and give up 110.9 per outing (third in the league).
- The Nets have a +70 scoring differential, putting up 113.4 points per game (19th in league) and conceding 112.5 (eighth in NBA).
- These two teams rack up a combined 228.6 points per game, 19.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- These two teams allow 223.4 points per game combined, 14.4 more points than the over/under for this matchup.
- Philadelphia is 48-34-0 ATS this season.
- Brooklyn has won 42 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 40 times.
Nets Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Mikal Bridges
|27.5
|-110
|20.1
|Cameron Johnson
|18.5
|-105
|15.5
|Spencer Dinwiddie
|17.5
|-105
|17.3
|Nicolas Claxton
|12.5
|-115
|12.6
|Dorian Finney-Smith
|7.5
|-120
|8.3
