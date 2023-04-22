The Philadelphia 76ers are 1.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Saturday, starting at 1:00 PM ET on TNT, WWOR, and NBCS-PH. The 76ers hold a 3-0 lead in the series. The matchup's over/under is set at 208.5.

Nets vs. 76ers Odds & Info

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: TNT, WWOR, and NBCS-PH

Favorite Spread Over/Under 76ers -1.5 208.5

Nets Betting Records & Stats

Brooklyn has played 68 games this season that have had more than 208.5 combined points scored.

The average over/under for Brooklyn's outings this season is 225.9, 17.4 more points than this game's total.

Brooklyn has a 43-39-0 record against the spread this year.

The Nets have been chosen as underdogs in 38 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (36.8%) in those games.

Brooklyn has a record of 10-17, a 37% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +110 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Brooklyn has a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Nets vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 208.5 % of Games Over 208.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total 76ers 61 74.4% 115.2 228.6 110.9 223.4 224.2 Nets 68 82.9% 113.4 228.6 112.5 223.4 226.6

Additional Nets Insights & Trends

Brooklyn has gone 5-5 in its last 10 games, with a 3-7 record against the spread in that span.

The Nets have gone over the total in four of their last 10 contests.

Brooklyn's winning percentage against the spread at home is .488 (20-21-0). On the road, it is .561 (23-18-0).

The Nets put up only 2.5 more points per game (113.4) than the 76ers give up to opponents (110.9).

When it scores more than 110.9 points, Brooklyn is 35-15 against the spread and 35-15 overall.

Nets vs. 76ers Betting Splits

76ers and Nets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) 76ers 48-34 33-23 47-35 Nets 43-39 21-17 37-45

Nets vs. 76ers Point Insights

76ers Nets 115.2 Points Scored (PG) 113.4 14 NBA Rank (PPG) 19 35-11 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 35-15 41-5 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 35-15 110.9 Points Allowed (PG) 112.5 3 NBA Rank (PAPG) 8 38-13 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 30-18 40-11 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 35-13

