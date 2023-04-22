The Philadelphia 76ers are 1.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Saturday, starting at 1:00 PM ET on TNT, WWOR, and NBCS-PH. The 76ers hold a 3-0 lead in the series. The matchup's over/under is set at 208.5.

Nets vs. 76ers Odds & Info

  • When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
  • TV: TNT, WWOR, and NBCS-PH
Favorite Spread Over/Under
76ers -1.5 208.5

Nets Betting Records & Stats

  • Brooklyn has played 68 games this season that have had more than 208.5 combined points scored.
  • The average over/under for Brooklyn's outings this season is 225.9, 17.4 more points than this game's total.
  • Brooklyn has a 43-39-0 record against the spread this year.
  • The Nets have been chosen as underdogs in 38 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (36.8%) in those games.
  • Brooklyn has a record of 10-17, a 37% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +110 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Brooklyn has a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Nets vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 208.5 % of Games Over 208.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
76ers 61 74.4% 115.2 228.6 110.9 223.4 224.2
Nets 68 82.9% 113.4 228.6 112.5 223.4 226.6

Additional Nets Insights & Trends

  • Brooklyn has gone 5-5 in its last 10 games, with a 3-7 record against the spread in that span.
  • The Nets have gone over the total in four of their last 10 contests.
  • Brooklyn's winning percentage against the spread at home is .488 (20-21-0). On the road, it is .561 (23-18-0).
  • The Nets put up only 2.5 more points per game (113.4) than the 76ers give up to opponents (110.9).
  • When it scores more than 110.9 points, Brooklyn is 35-15 against the spread and 35-15 overall.

Nets vs. 76ers Betting Splits

76ers and Nets Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
76ers 48-34 33-23 47-35
Nets 43-39 21-17 37-45

Nets vs. 76ers Point Insights

76ers Nets
115.2
Points Scored (PG)
 113.4
14
NBA Rank (PPG)
 19
35-11
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 35-15
41-5
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 35-15
110.9
Points Allowed (PG)
 112.5
3
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 8
38-13
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 30-18
40-11
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 35-13

