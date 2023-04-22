Nets vs. 76ers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Philadelphia 76ers are 1.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Saturday, starting at 1:00 PM ET on TNT, WWOR, and NBCS-PH. The 76ers hold a 3-0 lead in the series. The matchup's over/under is set at 208.5.
Nets vs. 76ers Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: TNT, WWOR, and NBCS-PH
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|76ers
|-1.5
|208.5
Nets Betting Records & Stats
- Brooklyn has played 68 games this season that have had more than 208.5 combined points scored.
- The average over/under for Brooklyn's outings this season is 225.9, 17.4 more points than this game's total.
- Brooklyn has a 43-39-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Nets have been chosen as underdogs in 38 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (36.8%) in those games.
- Brooklyn has a record of 10-17, a 37% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +110 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Brooklyn has a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.
Nets vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 208.5
|% of Games Over 208.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|76ers
|61
|74.4%
|115.2
|228.6
|110.9
|223.4
|224.2
|Nets
|68
|82.9%
|113.4
|228.6
|112.5
|223.4
|226.6
Additional Nets Insights & Trends
- Brooklyn has gone 5-5 in its last 10 games, with a 3-7 record against the spread in that span.
- The Nets have gone over the total in four of their last 10 contests.
- Brooklyn's winning percentage against the spread at home is .488 (20-21-0). On the road, it is .561 (23-18-0).
- The Nets put up only 2.5 more points per game (113.4) than the 76ers give up to opponents (110.9).
- When it scores more than 110.9 points, Brooklyn is 35-15 against the spread and 35-15 overall.
Nets vs. 76ers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|76ers
|48-34
|33-23
|47-35
|Nets
|43-39
|21-17
|37-45
Nets vs. 76ers Point Insights
|76ers
|Nets
|115.2
|113.4
|14
|19
|35-11
|35-15
|41-5
|35-15
|110.9
|112.5
|3
|8
|38-13
|30-18
|40-11
|35-13
