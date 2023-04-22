The Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets square off in a decisive Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.

Nets vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: FOX

Nets Stats Insights

The Nets are shooting 48.7% from the field, 1.4% higher than the 47.3% the 76ers' opponents have shot this season.

Brooklyn has compiled a 36-12 straight-up record in games it shoots over 47.3% from the field.

The Nets are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 27th.

The Nets put up an average of 113.4 points per game, just 2.5 more points than the 110.9 the 76ers give up to opponents.

Brooklyn has put together a 35-15 record in games it scores more than 110.9 points.

Nets Home & Away Comparison

The Nets score fewer points per game at home (113) than on the road (113.7), but also allow fewer at home (110) than away (115).

Brooklyn allows 110 points per game at home, and 115 away.

At home the Nets are picking up 26 assists per game, 0.9 more than away (25.1).

Nets Injuries