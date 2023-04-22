The Philadelphia 76ers visit the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Saturday (tip at 1:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on James Harden, Mikal Bridges and others in this outing.

Nets vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, WWOR, and NBCS-PH

TNT, WWOR, and NBCS-PH Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets

Mikal Bridges Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (-110) 4.5 (-139) 3.5 (-105) 2.5 (+110)

The 27.5-point prop total for Bridges on Saturday is 7.4 higher than his scoring average, which is 20.1.

Bridges' rebounding average -- 4.4 -- is 0.1 lower than his over/under on Saturday.

Bridges' assist average -- 3.3 -- is 0.2 lower than Saturday's over/under (3.5).

Bridges averages two made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Saturday (2.5).

Spencer Dinwiddie Props

PTS AST 3PM 17.5 (-105) 8.5 (+110) 1.5 (-143)

Spencer Dinwiddie has put up 17.3 points per game in the 2022-23 season, 0.2 points less than Saturday's points prop total.

Dinwiddie has averaged 6.5 assists per game this season, 2.0 less than his prop bet on Saturday (8.5).

Dinwiddie has connected on 2.3 three pointers per game, 0.8 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

Props

PTS REB AST 12.5 (-115) 9.5 (-110) 1.5 (-167)

The 12.5-point prop total set for Nicolas Claxton on Saturday is 0.1 less than his season scoring average (12.6).

He averages 0.3 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 9.5.

Claxton has averaged 1.9 assists this season, 0.4 more than his prop bet on Saturday.

NBA Props Today: Philadelphia 76ers

James Harden Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (-105) 6.5 (-105) 8.5 (-143) 2.5 (-139)

The 23.5 point total set for Harden on Saturday is 2.5 more than his season scoring average (21).

Harden has averaged 0.4 fewer rebounds per game (6.1) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (6.5).

Harden has averaged 10.7 assists per game this season, 2.2 more than his prop bet for Saturday (8.5).

Harden has hit 2.8 three pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

Tobias Harris Props

PTS AST 3PM 17.5 (-105) 8.5 (+110) 1.5 (-143)

Tobias Harris is putting up 14.7 points per game this season, 1.8 less than his over/under on Saturday.

His rebounding average -- 5.7 per game -- is 0.8 less than his prop bet in Saturday's game (6.5).

Harris collects 2.5 assists per game, equal to his prop bet on Saturday.

His 1.7 made three-pointers average is 0.2 higher than his prop bet on Saturday.

