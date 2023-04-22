Check out the injury report for the Brooklyn Nets (45-37), which currently has just one player listed, as the Nets prepare for their NBA playoffs first round game 4 with the Philadelphia 76ers (54-28) at Barclays Center on Saturday, April 22 at 1:00 PM ET.

Watch 76ers vs. Nets with Fubo!

The 76ers will seek another victory over the Nets after a 102-97 win on Thursday. Tyrese Maxey paced the 76ers in the win with 25 points, while Mikal Bridges scored 26 in the losing effort for the Nets.

Rep your team with officially licensed Nets gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Ben Simmons PG Out For Season Knee 6.9 6.3 6.1

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today

76ers Injuries: Joel Embiid: Out (Knee), Danuel House: Questionable (Illness)

Nets vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: TNT, WWOR, and NBCS-PH

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Nets Season Insights

The Nets score an average of 113.4 points per game, just 2.5 more points than the 110.9 the 76ers allow.

Brooklyn is 35-15 when it scores more than 110.9 points.

In their past 10 games, the Nets are posting 107.1 points per contest, 6.3 fewer points than their season average (113.4).

Brooklyn hits 12.8 three-pointers per game (ninth-most in the league), while its opponents have made 11.8 on average.

The Nets' 114.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank seventh in the NBA, and the 112.2 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 18th in the league.

Nets vs. 76ers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total 76ers -2 209

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.