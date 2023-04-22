The Philadelphia 76ers (54-28) and the Brooklyn Nets (45-37) are scheduled to play on Saturday at Barclays Center, with a tip-off time of 1:00 PM ET. When these two teams hit the floor, Mikal Bridges is one of the players to watch.

How to Watch Nets vs. 76ers

Game Day: Saturday, April 22

Saturday, April 22 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Location: Brooklyn, New York

Nets' Last Game

The Nets were defeated by the 76ers on Thursday, 102-97. Bridges scored 26 in a losing effort, while Tyrese Maxey led the winning squad with 25 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Mikal Bridges 26 6 5 1 1 4 Spencer Dinwiddie 20 3 7 2 0 2 Nicolas Claxton 18 4 2 1 0 0

Nets Players to Watch

Bridges is putting up a team-best 20.1 points per contest. And he is producing 4.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists, making 46.8% of his shots from the floor and 38.2% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per contest.

Spencer Dinwiddie is No. 1 on the Nets in assists (6.5 per game), and averages 17.3 points and 3.4 rebounds. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Nicolas Claxton is averaging a team-leading 9.2 rebounds per game. And he is producing 12.6 points and 1.9 assists, making 70.5% of his shots from the floor (first in NBA).

Royce O'Neale is averaging 8.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest, making 38.6% of his shots from the field and 38.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 treys per game.

Dorian Finney-Smith gives the Nets 8.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Mikal Bridges 24.8 4.6 3.4 1 0.5 2.2 Spencer Dinwiddie 13.4 3.5 9.1 1 0.2 1.3 Cameron Johnson 17.5 4.6 2.3 1.1 0.3 2.4 Nicolas Claxton 10.8 8 2 1 1.6 0 Royce O'Neale 6.3 4.5 3.8 0.8 0.4 1.6

