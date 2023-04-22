Nicolas Claxton and his Brooklyn Nets teammates hit the court versus the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Claxton, in his last time out, had 18 points in a 102-97 loss to the 76ers.

If you'd like to place a bet on Claxton's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Nicolas Claxton Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.6 11.7 Rebounds 9.5 9.2 8.9 Assists -- 1.9 2.2 PRA 24.5 23.7 22.8 PR -- 21.8 20.6



Nicolas Claxton Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, Nicolas Claxton has made 5.4 field goals per game, which accounts for 12.2% of his team's total makes.

Claxton's opponents, the 76ers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.8 possessions per game, while his Nets rank 28th in possessions per game with 99.2.

The 76ers give up 110.9 points per game, third-ranked in the NBA.

The 76ers are the second-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 41.2 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the 76ers have allowed 24.2 per game, sixth in the NBA.

Nicolas Claxton vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/20/2023 28 18 4 2 0 0 1 4/17/2023 21 0 6 2 0 0 0 4/15/2023 30 5 10 1 0 3 0 2/11/2023 29 6 5 2 0 4 0 1/25/2023 38 25 11 2 0 2 0 11/22/2022 21 12 4 0 0 3 0

