Nicolas Claxton NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Nets vs. 76ers - April 22
Nicolas Claxton and his Brooklyn Nets teammates hit the court versus the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday.
If you'd like to place a bet on Claxton's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.
Nicolas Claxton Prop Bets vs. the 76ers
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|12.5
|12.6
|11.7
|Rebounds
|9.5
|9.2
|8.9
|Assists
|--
|1.9
|2.2
|PRA
|24.5
|23.7
|22.8
|PR
|--
|21.8
|20.6
Nicolas Claxton Insights vs. the 76ers
- This season, Nicolas Claxton has made 5.4 field goals per game, which accounts for 12.2% of his team's total makes.
- Claxton's opponents, the 76ers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.8 possessions per game, while his Nets rank 28th in possessions per game with 99.2.
- The 76ers give up 110.9 points per game, third-ranked in the NBA.
- The 76ers are the second-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 41.2 rebounds per contest.
- In terms of assists, the 76ers have allowed 24.2 per game, sixth in the NBA.
Nicolas Claxton vs. the 76ers
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|4/20/2023
|28
|18
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4/17/2023
|21
|0
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4/15/2023
|30
|5
|10
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2/11/2023
|29
|6
|5
|2
|0
|4
|0
|1/25/2023
|38
|25
|11
|2
|0
|2
|0
|11/22/2022
|21
|12
|4
|0
|0
|3
|0
